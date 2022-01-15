Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.17 million and $13,357.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,953.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.38 or 0.07699962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00341913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00908062 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.81 or 0.00500107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.23 or 0.00261293 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,007,479 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

