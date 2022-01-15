Raydium Market Capitalization Achieves $445.13 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $5.51 or 0.00012716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $445.13 million and $34.30 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.70 or 0.07709942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.33 or 0.99913598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,811,910 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

