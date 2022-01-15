Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million.

Separately, raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.35. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.97 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

