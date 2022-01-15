Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Ameresco by 73.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ameresco by 854.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

