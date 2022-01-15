Raymond James & Associates Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Envista were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 11,861.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $1,937,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

NVST opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

