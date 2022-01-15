Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,983 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Washington Federal were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

WAFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

