Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,730. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $120.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.04. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

