Raymond James & Associates Purchases 59,286 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 271.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 73,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 73,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 137,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 243,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 92,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

