Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,547 shares of company stock worth $7,277,879. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

