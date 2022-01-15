Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,770 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

