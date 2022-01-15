Raymond James Cuts Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Price Target to C$1.00

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Westhaven Gold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of CVE:WHN opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.16 million and a PE ratio of -23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

