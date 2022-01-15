Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $853,000 Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

