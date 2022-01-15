Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $889,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 10.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 45.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $173.53 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

