Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 142,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

