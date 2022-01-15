Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $54.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.