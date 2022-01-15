Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,060 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIL. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $391,000.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $35.05 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

