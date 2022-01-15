Raymond James Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $122.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.41.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

