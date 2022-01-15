Raymond James Increases Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $14.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

HLLY opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. Analysts predict that Holley will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

