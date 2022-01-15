Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $108.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.