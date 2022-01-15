Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,415.20.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

