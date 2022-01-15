Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX opened at $92.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

