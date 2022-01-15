Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

