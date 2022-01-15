Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. 2,505,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,051. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

