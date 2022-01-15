Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.03

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.03 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 76.40 ($1.04). Record shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.06), with a volume of 83,385 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.93. The company has a market cap of £155.66 million and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Record’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Record news, insider Steve Cullen bought 12,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,597.28 ($13,027.39).

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

