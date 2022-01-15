REE Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 14,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 593% compared to the average daily volume of 2,115 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $56,587,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $3,068,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

