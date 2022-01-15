Refinable Trading Up 18% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $736,529.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00075143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.01 or 0.07692677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,451.97 or 0.99839015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008329 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

