Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Short Interest Update

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBY remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. Reliability has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter. Reliability had a return on equity of 157.12% and a net margin of 32.13%.

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

