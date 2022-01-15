Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLXXF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a $26.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Get Relx alerts:

OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $30.03 on Friday. Relx has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.