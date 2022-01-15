Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €38.46 ($43.71).

RNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of RNO traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €33.55 ($38.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,783,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($114.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.64.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

