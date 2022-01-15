Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.46 ($43.71).

Several analysts have weighed in on RNO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Renault stock traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €33.55 ($38.12). 1,783,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.64. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

