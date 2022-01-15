Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $210.95

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $210.95, but opened at $217.96. Repligen shares last traded at $206.91, with a volume of 448 shares traded.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Get Repligen alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.