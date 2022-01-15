Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $210.95

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $210.95, but opened at $217.96. Repligen shares last traded at $206.91, with a volume of 448 shares traded.
RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $37,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.