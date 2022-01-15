Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Down 0%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.