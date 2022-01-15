Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$75.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.