Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpaWorld in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OSW opened at $10.32 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $942.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

