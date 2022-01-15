Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.58, a PEG ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $94,400,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

