Research Analysts Set Expectations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million.
Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$9.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.58 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 165.61.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Recommended Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.