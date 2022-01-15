Research Analysts Set Expectations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.38.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$9.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.58 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 165.61.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

