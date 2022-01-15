Reviewing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42% Hudson Pacific Properties -1.25% -0.24% -0.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Hudson Pacific Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.49 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.37 Hudson Pacific Properties $804.97 million 4.97 $2.05 million ($0.06) -437.26

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 1 6 1 0 2.00

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

