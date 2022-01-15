Reviewing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 27.87% 7.32% 0.95% Salisbury Bancorp 27.42% 11.58% 1.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 3.15 $63.31 million $1.95 12.33 Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.87 $11.94 million $5.29 10.19

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OceanFirst Financial and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Salisbury Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

