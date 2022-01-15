Revomon Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $16.51 million and $702,428.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00076254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.35 or 0.07712049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.96 or 0.99464044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.