Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report sales of $124.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.63 million to $125.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $444.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

