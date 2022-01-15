RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys $75,582.00 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 400 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,932.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 3,014 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,996.82.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RF Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

