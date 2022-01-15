RigoBlock Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,181.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded down 1% against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $9,181.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.02 or 0.07701088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,266.17 or 0.99878582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

