Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RSKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of RSKD opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Riskified by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

