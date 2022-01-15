Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.64.

RIVN opened at 79.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 109.15. Rivian has a 52-week low of 75.13 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

