RLI (NYSE:RLI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. It has been paying special dividends apart from hiking dividend each year. Shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, exposure to cat loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. A high leverage ratio concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RLI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

