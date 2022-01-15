RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $16,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 435,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

