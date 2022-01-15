RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 560.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $18,068,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 937.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 350.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,247 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $936,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

