Robust Token (RBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,388.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $823,095.18 and approximately $18,388.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.84 or 0.00055317 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00076254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.35 or 0.07712049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,861.96 or 0.99464044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,479 coins and its circulating supply is 34,529 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.