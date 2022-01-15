Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Down 65.2% in December

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 268,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,022. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

