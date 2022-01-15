Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 390 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

